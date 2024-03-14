1,936 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.30 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.