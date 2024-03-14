200,000 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $61.62 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

