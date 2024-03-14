2,288 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

