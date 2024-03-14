245 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,020,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.26 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.89 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.53.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,266 shares of company stock worth $790,554. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

