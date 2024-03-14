2,547 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

