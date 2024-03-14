274 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN opened at $965.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $949.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.05.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.35.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

