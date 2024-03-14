288 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.3 %

RNR opened at $236.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.63.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.