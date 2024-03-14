3,171 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

