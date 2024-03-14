3,297 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

