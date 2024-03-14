344 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.87 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.67.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

