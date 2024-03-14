3M Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,063 call options.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

