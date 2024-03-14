3M Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,769 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,063 call options.
3M stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.
In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
