443,135 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.