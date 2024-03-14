5,087 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after buying an additional 237,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after buying an additional 225,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $112.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

