523,220 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 523,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $1,707,815 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

