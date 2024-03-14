5,362 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

