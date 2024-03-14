6,052 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

