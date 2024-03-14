775 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $332.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 922.72, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

