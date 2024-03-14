789 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 224,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,704,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.