82,970 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST opened at $147.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

