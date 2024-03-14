A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A SPAC I Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASCAW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. A SPAC I Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
A SPAC I Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than A SPAC I Acquisition
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.