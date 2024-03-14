Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the February 14th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,607.0 days.
Aalberts Stock Performance
Shares of AALBF opened at $46.65 on Thursday. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.
About Aalberts
