AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Up 288.8% in February

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

VLVLY stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

