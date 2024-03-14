ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAVMY opened at $16.46 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

