ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in February

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 14th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AAVMY opened at $16.46 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.
About ABN AMRO Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.