Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

