Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
ASO opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors
Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.