Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 14th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Shares of ACAZF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.81.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Acadian Timber
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
