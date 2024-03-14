Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Financial Analysis

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -187.00% -34.83% -25.30% Acorda Therapeutics -14.35% -21.45% -4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential downside of 5.70%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 32.89 -$146.96 million ($2.52) -16.79 Acorda Therapeutics $111.12 million 0.14 -$65.92 million ($17.11) -0.72

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Acorda Therapeutics



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

