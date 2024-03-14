Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $257.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $264.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

