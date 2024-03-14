Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

ADXN opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.62. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

