Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the February 14th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aditxt in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Trading Up 2.2 %

ADTX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.