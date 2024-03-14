ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15.
