ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADMT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.15.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

