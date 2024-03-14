ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Trading 6.1% Higher

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.75. 8,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 83,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

