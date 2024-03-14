ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the February 14th total of 81,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ADSE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

