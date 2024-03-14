Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Stories

