Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) versus Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Head to Head Contrast

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextracker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Advantagewon Oil alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A Nextracker 4.48% -5.98% 10.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextracker $1.90 billion 4.35 $1.14 million $1.87 32.37

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Nextracker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Advantagewon Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantagewon Oil and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextracker 0 1 19 0 2.95

Nextracker has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Nextracker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Summary

Nextracker beats Advantagewon Oil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides monitoring and control software solutions including TrueCapture, a solar boosting power plant, which boost plant performance by correcting for shading and diffuse light conditions; and NX Navigator, a mitigating extreme weather risk navigator which helps to maintain optimum tracker equipment health and availability. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.