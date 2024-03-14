Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Update

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the February 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advent Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

