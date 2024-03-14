Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 585,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.38 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

