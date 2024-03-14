Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the February 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 42.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

