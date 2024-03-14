AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $147.56 Average PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.56.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

