AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 986.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,400.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

