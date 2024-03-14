Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $64,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,471.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, February 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $64,826.85.

On Friday, January 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $63,860.28.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

