AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the February 14th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AIA Group Price Performance
AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.
About AIA Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.