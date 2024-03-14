AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the February 14th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.