AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a growth of 332.8% from the February 14th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

AIA Group has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

