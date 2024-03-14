Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.46. Air T shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 16,580 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

