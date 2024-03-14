Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.
Akbank T.A.S. Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
