Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.09

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.09 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.86). Albion Technology & General VCT shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 15,756 shares.
Albion Technology & General VCT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £122.03 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.80.
About Albion Technology & General VCT
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.
