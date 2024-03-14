Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
AA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
