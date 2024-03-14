Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 339,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 695,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $594.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,485.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $41,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock valued at $211,434. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alector by 349.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alector by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

