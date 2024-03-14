Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 231.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

