Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALFVY opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

