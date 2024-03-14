Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AENT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alliance Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AENT. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Entertainment by 56.7% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

