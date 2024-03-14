Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ AENT opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Alliance Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.
Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alliance Entertainment
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Entertainment
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.