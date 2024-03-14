Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AP.UN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.25 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

AP.UN opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently -45.69%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.